Arrest Made in a Homicide: 4300 Block of 4th Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announced an arrest has been made in reference to a homicide that occurred on Sunday, June 16, 2019, in the 4300 block of 4th Street, Southeast.

At approximately 1:15 am, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the report of the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, members located an adult male victim, unconscious and not breathing, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead. Additionally, members located an adult female victim, conscious and breathing, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

The decedent has been identified as 30 year-old Arkeem Jackson, of Southeast, DC.

On Thursday, December 31, 2020, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant and booking order, 26 year-old Davonte Brothers, of Southeast, DC, was transported to the Homicide Branch where he was charged with First Degree Murder while Armed (Premeditated).

At the time of his arrest, Brothers was incarcerated at the DC Jail on a First Degree Murder while Armed charge. He has several prior arrests that includes Assault on a Police Officer, Assault With Intent to Kill, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, and Possession of a Prohibited Weapon.

