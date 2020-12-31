State revokes, suspends licenses, certifications, registrations of health care providers-M20-32

For immediate release: December 31, 2020 (20-264)

Contact: Sharon Moysiuk, Communications 360-549-6471 Public inquiries: Health Systems Customer Service 360-236-4700

State revokes, suspends licenses, certifications, registrations of health care providers

OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Health has revoked or suspended the licenses, certifications, or registrations of the following health care providers in our state. The department has also immediately suspended the credentials of people who have been prohibited from practicing in other states.

The department’s Health Systems Quality Assurance Division works with boards, commissions and advisory committees to set licensing standards for more than 80 health care professions (e.g., dentists, nurses, counselors). Information about disciplinary action taken against medical doctors and physician assistants can be found on the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) website. Questions about WMC disciplinary actions can be sent to media@wmc.wa.gov.

Information about health care providers is on the agency’s website. Click on “Look up a health care provider license” in the “How Do I?” section of the Department of Health home page (doh.wa.gov). The site includes information about a health care provider’s license status, the expiration and renewal date of their credential, disciplinary actions and copies of legal documents issued after July 1998. This information is also available by calling 360-236-4700. Consumers who think a health care provider acted unprofessionally are also encouraged to call and report their complaint.

Clark County

In November 2020 the secretary of health indefinitely suspended the registered nursing assistant credential of Lucy Kendall (NA60835862). Kendall performed injections of psychiatric medications, which isn’t within a nursing assistant’s scope of practice.

Island County

In November 2020 the Nursing Commission indefinitely suspended the registered nurse credential of Constance Hagemeyer (RN00106677). In 2019 Hagemeyer voluntarily surrendered her Oregon nurse license in connection with failing to meet narcotics administration standards.

King County

In November 2020 the secretary of health indefinitely suspended the massage therapist credential of Jesse David Childers (MA60854058), who sent explicit sexual text messages to a patient, and asked the patient to “hang out.”

In November 2020 the Agency-Affiliated Counselor Program entered an agreement with agency-affiliated counselor Teysha Potter (CG60317007) that suspends her credential for at least five years. Potter was discovered holding hands with an incarcerated registered sex offender on her last day of work at a correctional facility. Potter and the inmate exchanged email messages and phone calls that included romantic and sexual references.

Pierce County

In October 2020 the secretary of health revoked the home care aide credential of Mokwa Bakoma Akerele (HM60463444). In April 2020 the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services disqualified Akerele from caring for vulnerable adults, juveniles, and children. That prohibits Akerele from home care aide certification.

In November 2020 the Nursing Commission suspended for at least 36 months the registered nurse credential of Karen P. Covey (RN00150636), who in 2019 was convicted of second-degree theft.

In November 2020 the Nursing Commission indefinitely suspended the registered nurse credential of Tauna La Rayne Dolphin (RN00102983). Dolphin allegedly underwent testing after appearing to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol upon arriving for work.

Snohomish County

In November 2020 the secretary of health suspended for at least two years the mental health counselor credential of Quinn Chapman (LH60902303). Chapman took or maintained no progress notes for counseling sessions with a client, and began a romantic relationship with the same person once the client-counselor relationship ended.

Spokane County

In November 2020 the Midwifery Program charged midwife Elizabeth Morrill (MW00000229) with unprofessional conduct and immediately suspended her credential. In 2019 Morrill surrendered her Idaho midwifery license in lieu of discipline. She didn’t report that to the Washington State Department of Health.

In November 2020 the secretary of health indefinitely suspended the radiologic technologist credential of Kirk Wayne Rozell (RT60729378). In 2019 Rozell was convicted in Illinois of battery and of aggravated battery-domestic. In 2020 Rozell was convicted in Idaho of driving under the influence. Rozell didn’t respond to a health care investigator’s inquiries.

In November 2020 the Substance Use Disorder Professional Program entered an agreement with substance use disorder professional Trisha Anne Lykins (CP60578326) that indefinitely suspends her credential. Lykins didn’t comply with a requirement to enter a substance abuse monitoring program.

Stevens County

In October 2020 the secretary of health revoked the home care aide credential of Dorothy J. Handle (HM60959746). In August 2020 the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services disqualified Handle from caring for vulnerable adults, juveniles, and children. That prohibits Handle from home care aide certification.

Thurston County

In November 2020 the secretary of health suspended for at least three years the certified nursing assistant credential of Diana Iola Creamer (NC60843224). In 2020 Creamer was convicted of violation of the Uniform Controlled Substances Act – possession of hydrocodone.

Whatcom County

In November 2020 the secretary of health indefinitely suspended the massage therapist, registered nursing assistant, and home care aide credentials of Joel Londus Putman (MA60814047, NA60756456, HM60997174), who improperly touched a patient.

Yakima County

In November 2020 the secretary of health suspended for at least five years the certified nursing assistant credential of Kylie Lanae Nunley (NC60574194). In 2020 Nunley was charged with forgery, and with third-degree theft. Nunley didn’t respond to a health care investigator’s inquiry.

Out of State

Minnesota: In November 2020 the Nursing Commission charged registered nurse Amy Catherine-Orr Slepica (RN60828986) with unprofessional conduct and immediately suspended her credential. In 2018 Slepica was subject to a stayed suspension on her Minnesota nurse license. Slepica’s Connecticut nurse license was revoked in 2020 because on her application she didn’t disclose disciplinary action in another state, and didn’t appear at a hearing.

Missouri: In November 2020 the Nursing Commission charged registered nurse and advanced registered nurse practitioner Andrea Morrow Wright (RN61058573, AP61061360) with unprofessional conduct and immediately suspended her credential. Wright’s Missouri nurse credential was suspended in June 2020 because she didn’t comply with a requirement to undergo random drug and alcohol testing.