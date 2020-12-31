Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
San Quentin Prison COVID releases delayed by state Supreme Court

As COVID-19 swept through San Quentin State Prison, a California appeals court took the dramatic step in October of ordering the release or transfer of at least half of the prison’s inmates. But the court acted without hearing testimony from prison officials, inmates or medical experts, and now the state Supreme Court has put the order on hold and told the appellate panel to take another look.

