Senator Tartaglione, Philly Delegation of PA Senate to Host COVID Vaccine Town Hall with Commissioner Farley

Vaccine Town Hall - January 6

City residents are welcome to join the host senators, Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley, and physicians from local hospitals to discuss roll out plans for the new COVID vaccines, as well as other pandemic-related topics.

Philadelphia, PA – December 31, 2020 − State Senator Christine Tartaglione and the members of the Philadelphia Delegation of the Pennsylvania Senate invite the public to join a Virtual Town Hall to discuss the new COVID vaccines and the citywide pandemic response with Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley and physicians from local hospitals. This event will be held via Zoom on Wednesday, January 6th, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Registration is required via www.PASenate.com/Vaccine to access the Zoom call.

What: COVID Vaccine Virtual Town Hall with Philadelphia Delegation of the PA Senate, Health Commissioner Farley, and local physicians.

When: Wednesday, January 6th, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Zoom

Register: www.PASenate.com/Vaccine

Joining Philadelphia Delegation members and Dr. Farley will be Dr. Tony Reed, Chief Medical Officer of Temple Health; Dr. Whitney Cabey, assistance professor of Emergency Medicine and the Center for Urban Bioethics of Temple University’s Lewis Katz School of Medicine; and Dr. Alejandro Delgado Daza, Infectious Diseases specialist of Einstein Health.

For information and updates, visit www.PASenate.com/Vaccine and follow Senator Tartaglione on Facebook and Twitter.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact William Kenny at 215-533-0440 or William.Kenny@pasenate.com.

 

