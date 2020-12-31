INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before February 9, 2021

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of those who acquired Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (“Kandi” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KNDI) securities during the period from March 15, 2019 through November 27, 2020 (the “Class Period”). Investors have until February 9, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



The lawsuit alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operational, and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Kandi artificially inflated its reported revenues through undisclosed related party transactions, or otherwise had relationships with key customers that indicated those customers did not have an arms-length relationship with Kandi; (ii) the majority of Kandi’s sales in the past year had been to undisclosed related parties and/or parties with such a close relationship and history with Kandi that it cast doubt on the arms-length nature of their relationship; (iii) all the foregoing, once revealed, was foreseeably likely to cast doubt on the validity of Kandi’s reported revenues and, in turn, have a foreseeable negative impact on the Company’s reputation and valuation; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On November 30, 2020, Hindenburg Research (“Hindenburg”) published a report entitled “Kandi: How This China-Based NASDAQ-Listed Company Used Fake Sales, EV Hype to Nab $160 Million From U.S. Investors.” Citing “extensive on-the-ground inspection at Kandi’s factories and customer locations in China, interviews with over a dozen former employees and business partners, and review of numerous litigation documents and international public records,” the Hindenburg report asserted that almost 64% of Kandi’s sales over the year have been to undisclosed related parties. The report also alleged that “[Kandi] has consistently booked revenue it cannot collect, a classic hallmark of fake revenue[.]” Following the publication of the Hindenburg report, Kandi’s stock price fell $3.86 per share, or approximately 28.34%, to close at $9.76 per share on November 30, 2020.

If you acquired Kandi securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, and whistleblower litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney’s website: www.kmllp.com.

