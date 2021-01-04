Recht Kornfeld PC Announces the Retirement of Founding Partner Dan Recht

Dan Recht of the Recht Kornfeld Firm Retires Recht Kornfeld law firm logo file

Dan Recht, widely recognized as one of Denver’s best criminal defense lawyers, retired from the private practice of law as of January 1 of this year.

Over his career, Recht worked for high profile clients including the Denver Nuggets basketball team as well as the iconic Denver bookstore, Tattered Cover. For Tattered Cover, Recht defended the bookseller’s right to keep its customers’ book purchases confidential and away from the intrusive demands of a local police department. In precedent setting free speech litigation, Recht convinced the Colorado Supreme Court that both the United States Constitution and the Colorado Constitution protect “one's right to receive and distribute information and ideas and to purchase reading materials anonymously, without governmental interference (Colorado Supreme Court Decision. (n.d.). Retrieved December 31, 2020, from https://www.tatteredcover.com/newsletter/168151).”

In 2002, Recht joined with his longtime friend and fellow criminal defense attorney, Rick Kornfeld, to form Recht Kornfeld PC. Together, they built a law firm that features recognized leaders in the fields of criminal defense, civil litigation, professional disciplinary proceedings, and political and regulatory law.

About Recht’s retirement, Kornfeld said, “Dan’s been a star since his days in the public defender’s office. Every client he ever had and, I believe, every judge or justice before whom he’s ever appeared can see what a committed advocate Dan is. Dan knows that principled lawyering is essential to ensuring fairness in the judicial system and protecting our fundamental rights.”

Recht mentored many new lawyers in the state during his tenure at the Colorado Public Defender’s Office and while in private practice. Marnie Adams, one of several of Recht’s protégés at the firm and now a shareholder there, said, “We’re happy for Dan and this next step that he is taking. Of course, we are also saddened to lose Dan’s unrelenting zeal in standing up for his clients, regardless of their circumstance. Dan set the example of high quality, ethical advocacy, and those of us who joined the firm as developing lawyers took it to heart early in our careers and call upon his model of professional behavior every single day.”

Recht is past president of the Colorado Criminal Defense Bar and previously chaired both the ACLU of Colorado and the Second Judicial District Judicial Performance Commission. He will continue his long-standing commitment to the ACLU where he heads the organization’s Legal Panel, a group that decides the Colorado litigation in which the ACLU will become involved. He will also stay engaged with efforts to bring peace to the Middle East.

About Recht Kornfeld PC

The skilled attorneys of Recht Kornfeld PC represent individuals and businesses in civil, criminal, and governmental matters including trial and appellate representation in state and federal courts. The firm's lawyers have decades of experience in high stakes, high profile cases. Learn more at https://www.rklawpc.com

