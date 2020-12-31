Route 28 Overnight Lane Restrictions Begin Wednesday in Allegheny County

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing overnight single-lane restrictions for preparatory work on Route 28 in various municipalities in Allegheny County, will begin Wednesday, January 6 weather permitting.

Single-lane restrictions will occur on Route 28 in both directions between the Highland Park Bridge interchange and Delafield Avenue from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night through Friday night, January 8. Crews will begin preparatory work for the start of the Route 28 Highland Park Interchange Project. Work includes sign installation, shoulder work, eradication and painting of traffic control lines, and placement of temporary barrier.

The first phase of work will begin after the preparatory work is completed. Additional information on the project including traffic restrictions will be provided next week.

Please use caution when traveling through the work zone.

