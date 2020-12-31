Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Gov. Wolf Orders US, Commonwealth Flags to Half-Staff to Honor Former Governor Dick Thornburgh

In honor of former Pennsylvania Governor Dick Thornburgh, who passed away on Thursday, December 31, Governor Tom Wolf ordered the US and Commonwealth flags on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds fly at half-staff immediately.

“Governor Thornburgh served our commonwealth and our nation with pride and distinction,” said Gov. Wolf. “His calm, grounded leadership was a hallmark of his governorship, and was critical to guiding Pennsylvania through the tumultuous days following the partial meltdown at Three Mile Island. Governor Thornburgh dedicated his life to public service, and his contributions to our commonwealth will not be forgotten.

“Frances and I extend our deepest condolences to the Thornburgh family. The people of Pennsylvania mourn with you.”

The United States flag shall fly at half-staff until the date of interment, which has not yet been determined. The commonwealth flag has flown at half-staff since Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in honor of the victims of the COVID-19 pandemic and should continue to fly at half-staff until further notice.

All Pennsylvanians are invited to participate in this tribute.

