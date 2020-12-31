Attorney General’s Office Files Notice of Dismissal in Two St. Albans Criminal Cases

Contact: Charity R. Clark, Chief of Staff, 802-828-3171

The Attorney General’s Office announced that the State of Vermont filed a notice yesterday in Franklin County Superior Court for dismissal without prejudice of criminal charges against Allen Pigeon, 57, of Swanton, Vermont, and Zachary Pigeon, 30, of St. Albans, Vermont, including charges of Burglary, Kidnapping, Aggravated Assault, Simple Assault, and Obstruction of Justice. The State provided notice that it cannot meet the elements of the charged crimes beyond a reasonable doubt at this time.

The charges, filed in late April by the Franklin County State’s Attorney, involved allegations that Allen and Zachary Pigeon entered the home of a woman on April 5, 2020, and assaulted her outside of her home. The Franklin County State’s Attorney requested that the Attorney General’s Office take over prosecution of the cases due to a conflict of interest. The matter was investigated by detectives of the Vermont State Police.

In addition, the State of Vermont also filed a notice to dismiss without prejudice sexual assault charges against Zachary Pigeon alleged to have occurred over the course of five years when the same woman was a child.

Last modified: December 31, 2020