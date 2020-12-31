Legal Affairs Secretary Catherine Lhamon to Depart, New Legal Affairs Secretary Ann Patterson Appointed

Published: Dec 31, 2020

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the appointment of Analea Patterson as Legal Affairs Secretary in the Office of the Governor, filling the role previously held by Catherine Lhamon, who has served in the position since January 2019.

“I am grateful to Catherine for lending her extraordinary talent and unwavering commitment to advancing the cause of civil rights and inclusion to my administration’s efforts to defend California’s people and values,” said Governor Newsom. “Catherine’s invaluable counsel and exceptional leadership of my legal team have been critical to navigating the state through myriad challenges over the last two years and pivotal to many successes, from shaping California’s moratorium on capital punishment to defending the state’s COVID-19 response and developing efforts to keep Californians healthy and safe during the pandemic, to our landmark supports for the youngest Californians and people with disabilities. In her work and the example she sets every day, Catherine truly embodies the spirit of ‘California for All’ that is at the core of my administration’s mission of governing.”

“Ann Patterson has been a critical member of my legal team over the last two years. Her superb strategic and legal leadership as our counsel on the energy team was critical to protecting victims, ratepayers and California’s clean, reliable energy future in the context of the bankruptcy of the state’s largest investor-owned utility. As the Chief Deputy Legal Affairs Secretary, Ann has been a key leader of our legal team and its work to defend California’s interests and values in a time of unprecedented challenges, including the COVID pandemic and recession. I’m grateful for her wise counsel and look forward to her continued guidance and leadership as my next Legal Affairs Secretary,” said Governor Newsom.

Analea Patterson, 49, of Sacramento, has served as Chief Deputy Legal Affairs Secretary in the Office of the Governor since 2019. In November of last year, the Governor tapped Patterson to serve as Legal Counsel to the energy team as part of the administration’s response to the PG&E bankruptcy. Patterson was a Partner at Orrick, Herrington, and Sutcliffe from 2005 to 2018. She previously served as Special Assistant for Policy and Planning for California Attorney General Bill Lockyer and as Policy and Legislative Director for Lieutenant Governor Gray Davis. She also served as a Law Clerk for the Honorable Frank C. Damrell (ret.) on the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California. She earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of the Pacific, McGeorge School of Law. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $207,000. Patterson is a Democrat.

