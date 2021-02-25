Colorado US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Appeals to the Family of a Navy Veteran or Person in Colorado Who Had Exposure to Asbestos to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste-Compensation Might Exceed $100,000

"Most Navy Veterans and or people who develop lung cancer after asbestos exposure prior to 1982-never get compensated-but they should as Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste will discuss at 800-714-0303. ” — Colorado US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

DENVER, COLORADO , USA, February 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Colorado US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is appealing to the family of a Navy Veteran or person with recently diagnosed lung cancer in Colorado who had heavy exposure to asbestos in the Navy or at work decades ago to please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm Karst von Oiste anytime at 800-714-0303 for a discussion about potential financial compensation-that might exceed $100,000. It does not matter if the person with lung cancer smoked cigarettes. There is a direct relationship between asbestos exposure and lung cancer. The typical person the advocate is trying to identify is over 60 years old. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Advocate says, "Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste is one of the nation's leading asbestos exposure compensation attorneys and he and his colleagues specialize in assisting people with lung cancer that was caused by asbestos exposure and or mesothelioma. Most Navy Veterans and or people who develop lung cancer after being exposed to asbestos prior to 1982-never get compensated-but they should. The $30 billion dollar-asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. If the person we have described sounds like your husband or dad anywhere in Colorado-please call attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste to discuss compensation at 800-714-0303. We think you will be glad you did." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Colorado US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate’s free services are available to people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Denver, Colorado Springs, Aurora, Fort Collins, Lakewood, Thronton, Pueblo, Greeley or anywhere in Colorado. https://Colorado.USNavyLungCancer.Com

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Colorado include US Navy Veterans, workers at Fort Carson, or Cheyenne Mountain, workers at one of Colorado’s 12 coal fired power plants, miners, manufacturing workers, public utility workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, or construction workers. In most instances, these types of workers were exposed to asbestos in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

Important Note from the US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate: “If your husband, dad, coworker or neighbor has just been diagnosed with lung cancer and you know they had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy, at a shipyard or while working at a factory, at power plant, public utility, or as a plumber, electrician welder, mechanic or any kind of skilled trades group in any state please have them call us anytime at 800-714-0303. Most people like this never get compensated-even though the $30 billion dollar-asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. We are trying to change this sad fact. Frequently compensation for people like this might exceed $100,000." https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. However, there are people with asbestos exposure lung cancer in Colorado. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH’s website on this topic:

https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.