Community Management Corporation General Manager Receives Community Associations Institute Chapter Appreciation Award

/EIN News/ -- Chantilly, VA, Dec. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Community Management Corporation (CMC) is proud to announce that Donna Aker, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, general manager, recently received a Chapter Appreciation Award at the Washington Metropolitan chapter of the Community Associations Institute (CAI) annual awards for her work as co-chair of the Conference & Expo committee.

Ms. Aker and committee co-chair, Chris Goodman with DoodyCalls, were recognized for their significant role in planning and executing the chapter’s 2020 Conference & Expo. For this year’s expo event, the exhibit hall was expanded, a half-day of education featured six new education sessions, and a multi-chapter partnership was created with the Chesapeake and Central Virginia chapters of CAI. The success of the event required collaboration between Ms. Aker’s committee, the education committee, and other chapters of CAI. Ms. Aker and Mr. Goodman helped ensure that all aspects of the expo blended seamlessly for 2,100 participants.

Ms. Aker joined the Associa family in 2008 as a community manager for a single-family development community. Her commitment to excellent customer service, maintenance of documents and budget creation, and her ability to build strong client and vendor relations has been an asset to the company. Ms. Aker holds her Certified Manager of Community Associations (CMCA®) designation from the Community Association Manager International Certification Board (CAMICB), and her Association Management Specialist (AMS®) and Professional Community Association Manager (PCAM®) designations from CAI.

“CMC is proud to have one of our valued team members honored at this year’s CAI annual awards ceremony,” stated John Tsitos, CMCA®, PCAM®, CMC president. “Donna’s commitment to serving our clients has been an integral part of our success in providing unparalleled customer service, so it is no surprise that her dedication as co-chair of the Washington Metropolitan Chapter’s Conference & Expo committee has propelled them into similar success. CMC believes that part of our role as a top property management company is to serve the industry beyond our excellent management of client communities. We are honored that Donna plays a pivotal role in giving back to the industry through her work with CAI and we are happy to see her recognized for it.”

