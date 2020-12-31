I-95 South Single, Double Lane Closures Scheduled at Night Next Week for Construction in Delaware County

King of Prussia, PA – Southbound Interstate 95 motorists will encounter single and double lane closures next week at various locations between the U.S. 322 Interchange and the Delaware state line for guide rail installation under a project to rehabilitate pavement and repair 15 structures on more than 11 miles of the interstate in Lower Chichester, Upper Chichester, Chester, Ridley and Tinicum townships, the City of Chester and Upland and Ridley boroughs, Delaware County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedule is:

Monday, January 4, through Friday, January 8, from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM and from 5:00 AM to 6:00 AM, a single lane closure will be in place on southbound I-95; and

Monday, January 4, through Friday, January 8, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, a double lane closure will be in place on southbound I-95.

I-95 motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because significant backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signage and relevant training.

Under this project, PennDOT’s contractor will mill, overlay and rehabilitate the existing concrete pavement including 41 ramps; perform minor structural repairs to 15 of the 33 bridges located in the project limits; repair sections of median barrier; upgrade guide rail; install new pavement markings, delineators and rumble strips; repair and clean existing inlets and pipes; and replace damaged or missing traffic signs. The Pennsylvania Welcome Center just north of the Delaware state line also will be improved with concrete base repairs and new parking stripes, pavement markings and signs.

Allan A. Myers, Inc. of Worcester, Montgomery County is the general contractor on the $68.4 million project which is financed with 80 percent federal and 20 percent state funds. The entire project is expected to be completed in late 2023.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit www.penndot.gov/District6TrafficBulletin.

To help make decisions regarding winter travel, motorists are encouraged to "Know Before You Go" by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. Users can also see plow truck statuses and travel alerts along a specific route using the "Check My Route" tool.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPhilly and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/phillypenndot and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

# # #