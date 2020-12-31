R4G Rewarding Just 10 Wine Shoes Chocolate Gift for Her to Help Fund Kids Program
Recruiting for Good is sponsoring The Sweetest Gig for kids to eat chocolate, love to work, and play. #kidsgetpaidtoeat #lasfinestchocolate #thesweetestgig www.KidsGetPaidtoEat.com
Recruiting for Good is on a fun mission to fund gigs for kids to love work; and is rewarding referrals to companies hiring with 10 exclusive reward for her.
With your help, we do more GOOD, and have more FUN! Thru 'The Sweetest Weekend Gig;' we teach kids...surrender to love and grow within.”SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency helping companies find talented professionals and generating proceeds to fund fun love work program 'Kids Get Paid to Eat (Chocolate + Love Work + Play).'
— Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good
Recruiting for Good created the purpose driven referral program and exclusive Beauty Foodie reward 'Wine Shoes Chocolate' to inspire community participation; and help fund more fun gigs for kids.
Participate to Do More Good Enjoy Exclusive Reward
1. Simply introduce a company hiring professional staff to Recruiting for Good.
2. Recruiting for Good helps the company find a talented professional and earns a finder's fee (that is shared).
3. R4G funds fun weekend gigs for kids (love work program) and rewards 'Wine Shoes Chocolate.'
Carlos Cymerman adds, "With your help, we Do More Good, and have more FUN, I am grateful to reward Wine Shoes Chocolate (Bottle of Cristal Rose 2012, $500 shoe shopping gift card, and L.A.’s Finest Chocolate Delivered Home for One Year."
About
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, Operations, and Sales. www.RecruitingforGood.com. R4G is on a fun mission; creating 'The Sweetest Weekend Gig' for kids to love work. www.KidsGetPaidtoEat.com
Before launching staffing agency, Recruiting for Good, Founder, Carlos Cymerman worked as a teacher for 10 years during and after college. And Recruiting for Good has been sponsoring creative writing contests for the last 10 years. In 2014, he created and sponsored a creative writing program at Olympic High School in Santa Monica.
Recruiting for Good creates the sweetest gigs for kids to use their creative writing talent for good; Fun Fulfilling Foodie reviews written by Awesome Kids about LA's Finest Chocolate. www.SocialGoodContent.com
The Goodie Foodie Club purpose is to reward people who successfully participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program; with your help, we fund more fun gigs for kids to love work. Participate today to enjoy exclusive rewards (12 Months of Sushi, For 'Her' Wine Shoes Chocolate, LA's Finest Chocolate Experiences). www.TheGoodieFoodieClub.com
Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-720-8324
