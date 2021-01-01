Freshkala is quickly becoming the top online grocery store in Los Angeles
As the COVID-19 pandemic surges once more, an increasing number of people have begun relying on online grocery stores to provide them with their daily shopping needs, whether it is fresh or frozen foods or non-perishable foods and ingredients. With online grocery stores growing by almost 53% this year alone in the United States, it is clear that many shoppers are getting into the habit of shopping this way to satisfy their daily needs.
Freshkala is a new online Persian grocery store based out of Los Angeles that has recently announced they have successfully started shipping orders of groceries, fresh foods and non-perishable ingredients all across the United States. With a growing number of people turning to online grocery stories to purchase not only their non-perishable foods but also fresh and frozen foods, Freshkala have compiled a vast ensemble of Persian and local products and brands available on their online store, from fresh produce, deli products, dairy products to dry and frozen foods, and so much more. Their product range fulfills all of their customers’ kitchen needs, from ingredients to kitchenware.
Freshkala is dedicated to providing and shipping the best quality groceries right to the doorsteps of their customers. Aside from their wide range of fresh and non-perishable food products, they also specialise in providing a unique range of bakery and confectionery products, a collection of useful kitchenware and a very nice variety of dried foods, nuts and beverages. They also stock a wide range of local and Persian food brands, including Sadaf, GOLCHIN, ALMAS, Zarrin and Indo-European to mention a few. Their product range caters to a wide clientele with the appetite for a variety of flavours and different kinds of products.
Freshkala also knows better than most online grocery stores that secure payment methods are one of the most important factors of any online business. Having a secure payment method is crucial, which is why Freshkala offers their customers a number of secure payment method options and have a return policy of seven days for non-perishable products that have not been used, are in the same condition as they were received and are still in the original packaging. Their return policy for deli products, frozen foods, dairy products and fresh produce is however only three days, rather than the full seven days. As with all refund policies of online groceries stores, they also insist that customers provide proof of purchase to complete the return.
Currently based out of Los Angeles, Freshkala gives customers the option of selecting two shipping days to ensure the freshness of dairy, frozen and fresh foods once packaged and shipped. They have a fast delivery system specifically for the Los Angeles area. Any orders placed on Thursday and days after containing perishable goods, deli products, fresh produce or frozen foods will be shipped in the following week to ensure optimal freshness of all products from the time they leave the store until they arrive at their destination.
It is true that most online grocery stores have experienced substantial growth in recent months and Freshkala is no different. Freshkala has in a very short period of time taken over the online grocery shopping market in Los Angeles, and with their dedication to providing all kinds of fresh and non-perishable product all across the United States, it won’t be long before they become a leading competitor in the online shopping market not only in Los Angeles but in all states across the United States as well.
Frashkala is a new online grocery store that specialises in providing local and Persian fresh foods and brands. Based out of Los Angeles, they stock and ship fresh produce, deli and dairy products, confectionery and baking goods, kitchenware, pantry products, frozen foods, dried fruits and nuts and beverages straight to their customers’ doors. With the aim of delivering the best quality groceries to customers all across the United States in record time, they ship from Monday to Friday and any perishable goods ordered and purchased after Thursday are delivered in the following week to ensure the freshness of all produce that leaves their store.
