Sportmix Dog and Cat Food Products Recalled

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is advising pet owners that Midwestern Pet Foods, Inc. is recalling certain Sportmix dog and cat food lots due to tests indicating levels of Aflatoxin that exceed acceptable limits. Products were distributed nationally to online distributors and retail stores.

Aflatoxin is a toxin produced by the mold Aspergillus flavus, which can grow on corn and other grains used as ingredients in pet food. At high levels, aflatoxin can cause illness and death in pets.

Lot code information may be found on the back of bag and will appear in a three-line code, with the top line in format "EXP 03/03/22/05/L#/B###/HH:MM". Recalled lot codes are as follows:

- 50# Sportmix Energy Plus Lots Exp 03/02/22/05/L2, 03/02/22/05/L3, 03/03/22/05/L2 - 44# Sportmix Energy Plus Lots 03/02/22/05/L3 - 50# Sportmix Premium High Energy Lots 03/03/22/05/L3 - 44# Sportmix Premium High Energy Lots 03/03/22/05/L3 - 31# Sportmix Original Cat Lots 03/03/22/05/L3 - 5# Sportmix Original Cat Lots 03/03/22/05/L2, 03/03/22/05/L3

If your pet shows signs of aflatoxin poisoning, including sluggishness, loss of appetite, vomiting jaundice (yellowish tint to the eyes, gums, or skin due to liver damage), and/or diarrhea, contact a veterinarian immediately. Provide a full diet history to your veterinarian. It may be helpful to take a picture of the pet food label, including the lot number.

Pet owners should not feed the recalled products to their pets or any other animals.

Contact Midwestern Pet Foods Consumer Affairs at 800-474-4163, ext. 455 from 7AM to 4PM Central Time, Monday through Friday, or by email at info@midwesternpetfoods.com for additional information.

