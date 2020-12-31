Traffic Switch Completion Scheduled on Route 851 at I-83 (Exit 4) in Shrewsbury, York County

Lane restrictions planned while new long-term traffic pattern is set Harrisburg, PA – Motorists in York County are advised a traffic switch is scheduled to be completed next week on Route 851 so a contractor can begin reconstructing a portion of the road at the Interstate 83 (Exit 4) Interchange at Shrewsbury. This work was expected to be completed prior to Christmas but was postponed due to inclement weather and the holiday.

Weather permitting, Route 851 will be restricted to a single lane between Wolfe Road and Mount Airy Road from 9 AM to 3 PM Tuesday, January 5, 2021. This will allow the contractor to paint lines and adjust traffic signals so traffic can be switched from the south side of the road to the newly constructed north side of the road.

This work is part of a $29.9 million Diverging Diamond Interchange (DDI) construction contract awarded to Kinsley Construction, Inc. of the City of York, York County. The project includes replacement of the northbound and southbound bridges that carry I-83 over Route 851 with two-span structures that will allow enough clearance for Route 851 to be widened to four lanes and realigned into the DDI configuration. Work under this contract will also lengthen and reconstruct the on and off ramps within the interchange and replace the culvert that carries Deer Creek beneath the interchange.

Motorists are reminded to be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs, and to slow down when approaching and traveling through work zones for their safety as well as for the safety of the road crews.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018