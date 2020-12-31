First Ohio African American Female Appellate Judge Retires

Eighth District Court of Appeals employees wish Judge Patricia Blackmon luck in her retirement via remote technology.

Eighth District Court of Appeals Judge Patricia Blackmon made Ohio history when she was elected to the bench and became the first African American to take appellate office 30 years ago.

Now, as she embarks upon retirement, her colleagues wanted to show her a proper send-off. But in these unpredictable times of COVID-19, they had to do so using remote technology.

After Judge Blackmon heard her last oral argument earlier this month, Administrative Judge Eileen T. Gallagher had a surprise. Fifty-three court employees applauded Judge Blackmon and her career with a virtual courtroom “clap out” via Zoom.

“We want to celebrate you as your finish your final oral argument,” Judge Gallagher told Judge Blackmon. “Back on Feb. 11, 1991, this moment was likely not a thought. Since that day, you have participated in nearly 6,000 oral arguments. You have a had a lasting and significant impact, not only to our court but to the law in the Eighth District.”

“As much as I know you will say it was an honor to do that,” Judge Gallagher continued. “We are all honored to have worked and served beside you. Be well and enjoy life!”

Judge Blackmon was admitted to the Ohio bar in 1976. She helped organize the first law firm in the state comprised of African American women – Johnson, Keenan, and Blackmon. She also served as the chief prosecutor for the city of Cleveland.

Judge Blackmon was startled by the surprise from her colleagues.

“I am honored to have served the citizens of the Eighth District Court of Appeals and the state of Ohio,” Judge Blackmon said. “I have been blessed and extremely lucky to have worked for this court for three decades.”

“I truly feel like it was yesterday. I want to thank my colleagues, past and present, my administrative assistant Marilyn Reaves, all of my judicial attorneys, past and present, and the great staff and administration of our court. It is because of them that my time on the court has been delightful and meaningful.”