December 31, 2020 - Attorney General Herring’s Top 20 of 2020

Commonwealth of Virginia Office of the Attorney General Mark Herring Attorney General 202 North Ninth Street Richmond, Virginia 23219 For media inquiries only, contact: Michael Kelly, OAG Phone: (804)786-5874 Email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

~ In another historic year of progress and achievement, AG Herring again helped move Virginia forward and promote justice, equality, and opportunity for all Virginians ~

RICHMOND (December 31, 2020) —In 2020, Attorney General Mark R. Herring continued his historic work to promote justice, equality, and opportunity for all Virginians. The year saw the advancement or completion of long-held priorities and initiatives, like criminal justice reform, marijuana decriminalization, and elimination of Virginia’s rape kit backlog, as well as successful handling of new challenges like those brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and President Trump’s continued lawlessness.

Below are 20 of 2020’s top achievements by Attorney General Herring and the Office of Attorney General, including a few you might have missed:

# # #