Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln | Nebraska Department of Education

Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln received a $29,322 grant.

Sites Elliott Elementary School, Everett Elementary School, Huntington Elementary School

Partners Family Service-Lincoln, HyVee, Lincoln Parks and Recreation, Nebraska Extension, YMCA

Project Focus Areas Career awareness, cooking, gardening, nutrition, physical fitness

Project Overview The WeCook Club was a 12-week interactive learning program with an intentional focus on nutrition education, physical activity, and community and family engagement that provided an opportunity to educate youth and their families about making healthful food choices. Each week had a unique nutrition theme and physical component. The nutrition component was one hour of programming dedicated to preparing healthy snacks, while the other hour promoted physical activity and nutrition knowledge through fun, high energy games. Each month included a family engagement event in which families were invited to participate in a fully cooked meal with physical fitness engagement opportunities.