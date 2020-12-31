House Democrats’ Deliver For the People in the 116th Congress

Throughout the 116th Congress, House Democrats have delivered on our promises and passed legislation For The People. From a comprehensive government reform package and voting rights legislation to bills to raise wages, address climate change, and more, House Democrats passed legislation supported by the overwhelming majority of Americans. When the COVID-19 pandemic began in early 2020, House Democrats took action to ensure that the House could continue do its work for the people while keeping Americans safe by implementing remote voting and virtual committee proceedings.

ADDRESSING THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC

Since the onset of this pandemic, House Democrats have acted swiftly to address its catastrophic impacts on both the economy and on public health. The House has passed major legislation including:

H.R.6074, Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2020 [03/04/2020]

H.R.6201, Families First Coronavirus Response Act [03/11/2020]

H.R. 784, Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act [03/28/20]

H.R. 266, Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act [04/23/20]

H.R. 6800, Heroes Act [05/15/20]

H.R.7301, Emergency Housing Protections and Relief Act [06/29/20]

H.R. 7027, Child Care Is Essential Act [06/29/20]

H.R. 7327, Child Care For Economic Recovery Act [06/29/20]

H.R. 925, Updated Heroes Act [10/1/20]

H.R.133, House Amendment to the Senate Amendment to H.R. 133, the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021 [12/27/2020]

EXPANDING ACCESS TO HEALTH CARE

From defending the Affordable Care Act in court to passing legislation to strengthen and expand access to health care, House Democrats have worked to ensure every American has quality, affordable health care. Bills that the House has passed on this issue include:

H.R.986, Protecting Americans with Preexisting Conditions Act of 2019 [05/09/2019]

H.R.987, Strengthening Health Care and Lowering Prescription Drug Costs Act (A Package of 7 Bills) [05/16/2019]

H.R.3, Elijah E. Cummings Lower Drug Costs Now Act [12/12/2019]

H.R.1425, Patient Protection and Affordable Care Enhancement Act [06/29/2020]

H.R.2468, School-Based Allergies and Asthma Management Program Act [09/29/2020]

EXPANDING ECONOMIC OPPORTUNITY

House Democrats have worked hard to ensure the economy can work for all Americans, not just a select few. Below are bills that the House has passed to expand economic opportunity for the people by spurring job growth and eliminating economic disparities:

H.R.7, Paycheck Fairness Act [03/27/2019]

H.R.582, Raise the Wage Act [07/18/2019]

H.R.5430, United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement Implementation Act [01/29/2020]

H.R.2474, Protecting the Right to Organize Act of 2019 [02/06/20]

H.R. 2, “Moving Forward” Infrastructure Act [07/01/20]

H.R.4447, Clean Economy Jobs and Innovation Act [09/24/20]

H.R. 4863, United States Export Finance Agency Act of 2019 [11/15/20]

H.R.8294, National Apprenticeship Act of 2020 [11/20/2020]

FIGHTING TO STRENGTHEN CIVIL RIGHTS

This year our country faced a summer of racial reckoning sparked by injustice and Americans called overwhelmingly for systemic change. House Democrats will continue to take a stand and fight to uphold the civil rights of every American. This Congress, bills to address civil rights included:

H.R.1636, Commission on the Social Status of Black Men and Boys Act [04/12/2019]

H.R.5, Equality Act [05/17/2019]

H.R.4, Voting Rights Advancement Act of 2019 [12/06/2019]

H.J.Res.79, Removing the Deadline for the Ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment [02/13/2020]

H.R.35, Emmett Till Antilynching Act [02/26/2020]

H.R.5581, Access to Counsel Act of 2020 [03/05/2020]

H.R.7120, George Floyd Justice in Policing Act of 2020 [06/25/2020]

H.R. 51, Washington, D.C. Admission Act [06/26/2020]

H.R. 7573, Legislation to remove the bust of Chief Justice Roger B. Taney and remove Confederate statues and other reminders of slavery and segregation from the U.S. Capitol [07/22/2020]

H.R.2694, Pregnant Workers Fairness Act [09/17/2020]

H.R.3884, Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement (MORE) Act [12/04/2020]

ACTING FOR A CLEANER ENVIRONMENT

Protecting the air we breathe and water we drink is a top priority for House Democrats. A clean environment is essential to public health. The House also passed numerous bills conserving special places and making it easier for current and future generations to enjoy. Legislation that the House passed this year to protect the environment include:

H.R.9, Climate Action Now Act [05/02/2019]

H.R.1941, Coastal and Marine Economies Protection Act [09/11/19]

H.R.205, Protecting and Securing Florida's Coastline Act [09/11/19]

H.R. 1146, Arctic Cultural and Coastal Plain Protection Act [09/12/19]

H.R.535, PFAS Action Act of 2019 [01/10/2020]

H.R.1957, Great American Outdoors Act [07/24/2020]

S. 3051, America’s Conservation Enhancement (ACE) Act [10/01/20]

HR 7575, the Water Resources Development Act of 2020, Act [12/09/20]

ADDITIONAL MAJOR LEGISLATION

Additional legislation that the House has passed this Congress include:

H.R.8, Bipartisan Background Checks Act of 2019 [02/27/2019]

H.R.1, For the People Act of 2019 [03/08/2019]

H.R.1585, Violence Against Women Reauthorization Act of 2019 [04/04/2019]

H.R.1644, Save the Internet Act of 2019 [04/10/2019]

H.R.6, American Dream and Promise Act of 2019 [06/04/2019]

H.R.2722, Securing America’s Federal Elections (SAFE) Act [06/27/2019]

H.R.4617, Stopping Harmful Interference in Elections for a Lasting Democracy Act, [10/23/2019]

H.R.777, Debbie Smith Reauthorization Act of 2019, [12/20/2019]

H.R.3621, Comprehensive CREDIT Act of 2020 [01/29/2020]

H.R.1980, Smithsonian Women's History Museum Act [02/11/2020]

FY2020 appropriations bills: 10 out of 12 appropriations bills to fund the government [06/26/20]

H.R. 2486, NO BAN Act [07/22/20]

FY2021 appropriations bills: 10 out of 12 appropriations bills to fund the government [07/26/20]

H.R.2420, National Museum of the American Latino Act [07/27/2020]

H.R.8015, Delivering for America Act [08/22/2020]

S.578, ALS Disability Insurance Access Act of 2019 [12/08/2020]

H.R. 6395, National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2021 [12/28/2020]

