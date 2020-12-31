Digihost Announces Acquisition of High Efficiency S19 Pro 110th Miners

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digihost Technology Inc. (“Digihost” or the “Company”) (TSXV: DGHI; OTCPK: HSSHF) is pleased to announce the Company’s system upgrade through the acquisition of Antminer S19 Pro 110TH miners. With the most efficient miners currently in the market, each unit utilizing a hash rate of 110TH and a power usage of 3300 watts (34W/TH), Digihost will be integrating and adding 15.4 PH to the Company’s hash rate in the next few weeks. Digihost has acquired 76 PH in additional hash rate from newer and more efficient miners since the start of the year. The Company plans to continue the acquisition of the highest performing miners, further increasing the efficiency of the Company’s operations.



Alec Amar, President of the Company, commented, “Growth and acquisition of novel technologies, coupled with our in-house investment in R&D, continues to show our dedication to increasing value for our shareholders. Timing has never been so important and we plan to double our efforts to continuously acquire top tier miners and keep Digihost’s suite of offerings at the cutting-edge of blockchain technology and cost-efficiency.”

About Digihost Technology Inc.

Digihost Technology Inc. is a growth-oriented blockchain company primarily focused on Bitcoin mining. The Company's mining facility is located in Buffalo, N.Y., and is equipped with an 18.7MVA 115,000-kilovolt-ampere outdoor substation with an option to increase the power output to 42MVA.

