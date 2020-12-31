Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
5 AM Update: The ramp to Route 61 southbound from Route 11/15 southbound is now open. Crews remain on scene and traffic should expect delays.Crash Impacting Traffic on Route 11/15 South in Shamokin Dam, Snyder County

Montoursville, PA – Motorists who travel Route 11/15 south in Shamokin Dam Borough, Snyder County are advised a tractor-trailer crash is impacting traffic, including access to the Route 61 Veterans Memorial Bridge.

Northbound 11/15 traffic is still able to exit the bridge currently by turning left at Baldwin Boulevard onto Route 11/15. Later this morning, the ramp from Route 11/15 northbound to Route 61 will also be closed to allow for removal of the overturned tractor-trailer. 

Currently access to Route 61 from Route 11 southbound is closed for clean-up and Route 61 northbound traffic should expect an altered traffic pattern.

Sunbury traffic is being detoured via Route 11 over the Barry King Bridge into Northumberland to Route 147. 

The ramp to Route 61 from Route 11/15 southbound is expected to be closed for several hours. Updates will follow.

Delays should be expected. Motorists should avoid the area and seek alternate routes. Updates will follow.

MEDIA CONTACT: Kim Smith, 570-368-4344 or kiasmit@pa.gov 

 

