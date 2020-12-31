Rev. Jenna M. Arnaz of Creating Changes Hypnosis to be Featured on Close Up Radio

NEW PORT RICHEY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We all make New Years Resolutions. We want to lose weight. We want to stop smoking. We want to be healthier, more financially secure, more grateful, more productive in our work.

Unfortunately, more often than not, our subconscious fears sabotage our vision for the future. In order to keep our New Years Resolutions and create lasting change, we must access the subconscious mind where our memories and beliefs are stored.

Rev. Jenna Arnaz is a professional certified hypnotherapist and the founder of Creating Changes Hypnosis where she specializes in hypnosis therapy, for smoking cessation, virtual gastric band weight release and stress management.

“Hypnosis is the process of taking out that negative energy and reframing it,” says Arnaz. “Hypnotherapists simply guide you through your journey of changing our habits, of being mindful, and removing those old programs that no longer serve us if they ever did. My glass is always half full.”

According to Arnaz, all our decision-making is governed by our subconscious mind.

“Why do we have money blocks? Why do we procrastinate? Why do we have relationship issues? Why do we lack self-confidence?” says Arnaz. “When I make a decision, I ask, ‘Where did that come from? As I’ve looked more in depth to why we do what we do, it all stems back to that recording in your subconscious mind you hear being replayed over and over and over and over again that we’re not worthy. It's all about self-worth.”

That’s why Arnaz’s slogan is: “Free your mind, Free your life.”

“Hypnosis can take individuals on that journey to explore other options,” says Arnaz. “And each session brings the client closer and closer to their ideal vision.”

Close Up Radio will feature Rev. Jenna M. Arnaz in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on January 4th at 2pm EST and with Jim Masters on January 18th at 2pm EST

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit www.creatingchangeshypnosis.net