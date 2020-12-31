2021 Spring Turkey Quota Hunts Application Period Underway Through January 13

NASHVILLE --- The application period for the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency 2021 Spring Turkey Quota Hunts is open through Jan. 13.

Applications are available and will be accepted at any TWRA license agent, TWRA regional office, or online at gooutdoorstennessee.com website. Applications can be accepted until 11:59 p.m. (CST) on Jan. 13. Mailed applications will not be accepted.

The areas available for the hunts are listed on the instruction sheet. Hunters have up to 13 choices but will be drawn for only one. Applicants may not use the same hunt code more than once. There is a total of 13 hunts listed and five youth-only hunts. No person may apply more than once. A computer drawing will be held to determine the successful applications based on the priority drawing system.

Youth hunters (ages 6-16 by the date of the hunt) may submit one application for the regular quota hunt and one application for the youth-only quota hunt.

A permit fee will not be charged to Annual Sportsman (Type 004), Lifetime Sportsman (Types 402-405) license holders or seniors with an Annual Senior Sportsman License (Type 167). For all other license holders, the cost is $12 per permit plus the $1 agent fee. There is a $2 fee if application is made on the Internet. When applying at a license agent, hunters must remain at the location while the application is processed. Hunters will receive a receipt with a confirmation number when the application is complete.

Hunters with Internet access may apply for a spring turkey quota hunt online. (It will be active once the application period begins). Once the Internet site has been accessed, hunters can follow the on-screen directions.

The 2021 statewide spring turkey season is April 3-May 16. The statewide Young Sportsman Hunt is March 27-28.

***

Hunt Code Area Date Quota

01 Chuck Swan State Forest Mar. 25-27 150

02 Chuck Swan State Forest Apr. 1-3 150

03 Chuck Swan State Forest Apr. 8-10 150

04 Chuck Swan State Forest Apr. 15-17 150

05 Chuck Swan State Forest Apr. 22-24 150

06 Happy Hollow Apr. 3-6 50

07 Happy Hollow Apr. 24-27 50

08 Oak Ridge Apr. 17-18 225

09 Oak Ridge Apr. 24-25 225

10 Yuchi Refuge Mar. 26-28 10

11 Yuchi Refuge Apr. 9-11 10

12 Yuchi Refuge Apr. 23-25 10

13 Yuchi Refuge Apr. 30-May 2 10

Youth-Only Hunts

Area Date Quota

Tellico West Mar. 27-28 5

Tellico West Apr. 17-18 5

Tellico (McGhee Carson Unit) Mar. 27-28 5

Tellico (McGhee Carson Unit) Apr. 17-18 5

Yuchi Refuge Mar. 13-14 15

---TWRA---