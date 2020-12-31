Suspect Sought in an Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery (Gun) Offense: 1300 Block of T Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to an Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Tuesday, December 29, 2020, in the 1300 block of T Street, Southeast.

At approximately 9:50 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s property. The suspect assaulted the victim and fled the scene. No property was obtained. The victim was treated for minor injuries.

The suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the video below:

https://youtu.be/kHGPqUiYNPc

Anyone who can identify this individual, or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

