Arrest Made in a Homicide: 1600 Block of E Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announced an arrest has been made in reference to a homicide that occurred on Thursday, November 5, 2020, in the 1600 block of E Street, Northeast.

At approximately 7:18 pm, members of the Fifth District responded to the listed location for the report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, members located an adult male suffering from an apparent stab wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital where after all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 31 year-old Vondell Hatton, of Northeast, DC.

On Wednesday, December 30, 2020, 34 year-old Vincent Bigsby, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder while Armed. Bigsby has several prior arrests including Assault on a Police Officer, Simple Assault, No Permit, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Disorderly Conduct, and Parole Violation.

###