Jianpu Technology(NYSE:JT) Issues Report to Fuel Green Finance Growth in Huizhou
China's leading independent financial product discovery and recommendation platform Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) (henceforth referred to as "the Company") recently released the "2020 Huizhou Bank Green Finance Report" that documents the development of green finance in Huizhou, a city in southern China's Guangdong Province.
This report came as Huizhou sets itself on a path toward greener growth, meaning that it aims to develop the economy while remaining keenly aware of the need to protect the environment. This quest begins with tapping green finance and accelerating the transition toward a more environment-friendly manufacturing sector.
Located in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area, Huizhou is at the forefront of China's reform and opening up. As the city pushes to double down on investment efficiency, focus on major industrial projects and promote greater openness in its economy, it is committed to contributing to the "dual circulation" development strategy. This has been borne out by the city's efforts to nurture a green economy. Huizhou authorities encourage businesses to shift toward a more environmentally friendly mode of manufacturing and growth pattern in a new era.
In compiling the report, the Company's research team looked at five dimensions of green finance, including the construction of a green finance system, management methods, products and services, capacity-building and environment-friendly workplace and charity. Employing a quantitative evaluation approach, the report's authors assessed the performance of a dozen banks in Huizhou on the aforementioned five key indicators.
The report finds that the banks in question score exceptionally well in construction of a green finance system. They also show relative strength with regards to classified management of green finance, environment-friendly workplace and charity. Nonetheless, banks in Huizhou exhibit shortcomings in green finance products and services and capacity-building. These issues are in dire need of attention and solutions.
What's more, the report also concludes that the surveyed banks' overall performance mostly ranges between "passed" and "sound." Only three of them are given a "sound" rating. And the banks' performances vary wildly, with state-owned banks generally scoring better than shareholding commercial banks and rural commercial banks.
The "2020 Huizhou Bank Green Finance Report" compares data horizontally and vertically and sets quantitative standards for local financial institutions to follow in areas such as improving mechanisms for green project information disclosure and sharing, strengthening grassroots entities' capabilities in green finance, and establishing a complete variety of green finance products and services. Meanwhile, the report also selects a few banks with outstanding performance in green finance and draws up a list of outstanding cases. These practices add depths to the report from a qualitative point of view.
As a leading domestic mobile financial product discovery and recommendation platform, the Company makes it its mission to simplify finance and become everyone's financial partner. It provides users with intelligent search and recommendation for financial products, matches customer demand with supply, and offers digital financial services to financial firms. Apart from these, it also keeps regulators, financial institutions and consumers abreast of the trends and challenges confronting the industry through data analysis and consulting services.
Through years of development, the Company has accumulated a rich financial database, assembled a professional research team, acquired cutting-edge technological prowess and built up a multi-tiered research service system. It issues research reports on matters ranging from mortgage rate, bank deposit rate, wealth management products sold via banks, consumer finance and InsurTech.
The latest report from the Company is yet another example of its deepening collaboration with the parties concerned and its commitment to facilitate industry growth. Under the guidance and auspices of the People's Bank of China's Huizhou Branch and the Huizhou financial administration, the Company's research team joined hands with the Southern Metropolis News and chose Huizhou as the subject of their joint study. They came up with a report based on investigation and evaluation of local banks.
Going forward, finance as a backbone of the economy is set to face new opportunities and challenges, which will likely present major issues for financial professionals to address. The Company will continue to bolster its cooperation with regulators, industry research institutes, colleges and mainstream media in a bid to generate more influential research and offer intellectual support for high-quality growth of the finance industry.
About Jianpu Technology Inc.
Jianpu Technology Inc. is a leading independent open platform for discovery and recommendation of financial products in China. By leveraging its deep data insights and proprietary technology, Jianpu provides users with personalized search results and recommendations that are tailored to each user's particular financial needs and credit profile. The Company also enables financial service providers with sales and marketing solutions to reach and serve their target customers more effectively through online and mobile channels and enhance their competitiveness by providing them with tailored data, risk management and end-to-end solutions. The Company is committed to maintaining an independent open platform, which allows it to serve the needs of users and financial service providers impartially. For more information, please visit http://ir.jianpu.ai.
