GJC Law Nominated as Finalist Matrimonial and Family Law Firm for 2020 at the ALB SE Asia Law Awards 2020

ms gloria james

Ms. Gloria James

Singapore Family Law Firm Gloria James-Civetta & Co has announced that they were nominated as finalists at the ALB SE Asia Law Awards for 2020.

We are proud to be consistently recognized by such a prestigious award.”
— Gloria James-Civetta
SINGAPORE, December 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Singapore Family Law Firm Gloria James-Civetta & Co has announced that they were nominated as finalists at the ALB SE Asia Law Awards for 2020.

These awards pay tribute to the outstanding performance of private practitioners across the Southeast Asia region.

This recognition reflects the high level of respect the firm has earned over the past ten years and just reward for our team members for their outstanding dedication and commitment to our clients.

Founding Lawyer, Ms. Gloria James is an appointed;

- Collaborative Family Practitioner
- Child Representative Lawyer
- Associate Mediator
- Family Mediator

Areas of Family Law representation:

• Division of Assets
• Spousal maintenance
• Annulment
• Child Issues (Custody & Support)
• Collaborative Divorce Process (CFP)
• Prenuptial Agreements
• Marital/Postnuptial Agreements Deed of Separation
• Personal protection orders (PPO) and,
• International Divorce


Singapore Divorce lawyer Blog

The Singapore Divorce lawyer Blog-site, created by Gloria James-Civetta & Co, is a rich library of articles containing practical information on the Singapore Divorce Process.

The site contains over 250 informative blogs that will help inform and improve knowledge on how the Singapore divorce process works and issues you are likely to face.

Free 30 Minutes Consultation on Divorce Matters:

GJC Lawyers will help you to see the larger picture, guide you through the divorce process, and help minimize the impact that it will have on you and your family. Our Specialist Divorce Lawyers will provide you with expert advice so that you can make informed decisions.

Gustavo Civetta
Gloria James-Civetta & Co
+65 6337 0469
consult@gjclaw.com.sg
