Governor Newsom Statement on Death of Fresno Police Officer

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued the following statement regarding the COVID-19-related death of Fresno Police Department Officer Angel De La Fuente:

“Jennifer and I were deeply saddened to learn of the recent passing of Officer De La Fuente, a highly regarded member of his community who dedicated his life to serving his state and nation. We extend our sincere condolences to Officer De La Fuente’s family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time.”

Officer De La Fuente, 49, was hospitalized on December 7, 2020 after contracting COVID-19 on duty. He passed away from complications due to COVID-19 on December 28, 2020. He was a 22-year veteran of the Fresno Police Department. During his time with the Department, he was assigned to the District Crime Suppression Team and Multi-Agency Gang Enforcement Consortium. Officer De La Fuente previously served in the U.S. Army.

He is survived by his wife, Lilia, and four children.

In honor of Officer De La Fuente, Capitol flags will be flown at half-staff.

