TBI Agents Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Humphreys County

At the request of 23rd District Attorney General Ray Crouch, TBI Special Agents continue to investigate the circumstances leading to an officer-involved shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon in Humphreys County. 

Preliminary information indicates that around 1 p.m., officers with the Waverly Police Department attempted to initiate a traffic stop along Highway 70. The driver, identified as David Jacob Rigsby (DOB 9/15/81), failed to stop, and a pursuit ensued. Deputies with the Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office responded to assist. A short time later, Rigsby crashed along South Clydeton Road and ran into a wooded area. Officers ran after Rigsby and ordered him to show his hands. At some point during the confrontation, Rigsby reportedly pointed a gun and fired shots at officers. One Waverly officer and one Humphreys County deputy returned fire, striking Rigsby. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. No officers were injured during the incident.

At this time, the investigation remains active and ongoing, as TBI Agents continue to gather any and all relevant evidence, interviews, and information. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his further review and consideration.  

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and, instead, refer questions of that nature to their respective departments to answer as they see fit.  

As a reminder, the TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters. That decision rests solely with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement. 

Any updates on this investigation will be posted online at TBINewsroom.com.  

