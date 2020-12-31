Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 621 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 201,565 in the last 365 days.

AG Pax­ton Sues City of Austin, May­or of Austin, Travis Coun­ty, and Coun­ty Judge for Impos­ing Unlaw­ful Shut­down Orders

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton today filed a petition for temporary injunction and temporary restraining order in Travis County District Court to halt enforcement of Austin Mayor Steve Adler’s and Travis County Judge Andy Brown’s orders, which impose a four-day shutdown of dine-in food and beverage services from 10:30 p.m. to 6:00 a.m., December 31 through January 3. The city and county orders violate Gov. Greg Abbott’s Executive Order No. GA-32. Relief in this suit would provide swift and much-needed victory for the people and businesses of Travis County.

“Mayor Adler and Judge Brown do not have the authority to flout Gov. Abbott’s executive orders by shutting down businesses in Travis County and our state’s capital city,” said Attorney General Paxton. “The fact that these two local leaders released their orders at night and on the eve of a major holiday shows how much contempt they have for Texans and local businesses. They think breaking the law is a game of running the clock before anyone can do anything about it. Texas is a law-and-order state, and these are lives and livelihoods that are at stake. I’ll continue to defend them against the arbitrariness of the mayor and county judge.”

Read a copy of the lawsuit here.

You just read:

AG Pax­ton Sues City of Austin, May­or of Austin, Travis Coun­ty, and Coun­ty Judge for Impos­ing Unlaw­ful Shut­down Orders

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.