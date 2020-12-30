Suspect Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) and Theft Two Offense: 3000 Block of 14th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) and Theft Two offense that occurred on Tuesday, December 29, 2020, in the 3000 block of 14th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 6:53 am, the suspect entered an establishment at the listed location and took property. When the victim, an employee, intervened, the suspect brandished a knife and cut the victim. The suspect then fled the scene with the property. The victim was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/37mGw46o2Sc

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.