Arrest Made in a Homicide: Intersection of 51st Street and Bass Place, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on Monday, December 21, 2020, in the intersection of 51st Street and Bass Place, Southeast.

At approximately 2:32 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for a vehicle stopped in the roadway. Upon arrival, members located an adult male, inside of a vehicle, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life, the victim remained in the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The decedent has been identified as 25 year-old Tyree Brox, of Suitland, MD.

On Wednesday, December 30, 2020, 24 year-old Rashad Winston, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder While Armed (Felony Murder). Winston has several prior arrests including Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Robbery, and Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

This case remains under investigation. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for any homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

