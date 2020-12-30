When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: December 30, 2020 FDA Publish Date: December 30, 2020 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential presence of gluten Company Name: Flowers Foods, Inc. Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Canyon Bakehouse Everything Bagels

Company Announcement

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE: FLO) has amended its December 3, 2020 voluntary recall press release on two Canyon Bakehouse products to reflect additional geographic distribution for the Canyon Bakehouse Everything Bagels.

The expanded distribution for the Canyon Bakehouse Everything Bagels includes retail customers in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York, and Rhode Island.

On December 3, 2020, the company recalled certain Canyon Bakehouse Mountain White Bread and Canyon Bakehouse Everything Bagels due to the potential presence of gluten. The initial recall involved products distributed to retail customers in Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming. The recall was initiated after finished product testing revealed the possible presence of gluten. This amendment covers product that had not been initially identified as part of that recall.

Consumption of this product by people with a wheat allergy, celiac disease, or gluten or wheat sensitivity may cause adverse health effects or serious allergic reactions. No related illnesses or incidents have been verified to date.

Following is information about the Canyon Bakehouse Everything Bagels involved in the recall. People should not consume this product if both the UPC and Lot Number are noted on the package. Consumers should look for the last five digits of the Lot Number (20316), which is printed on the plastic closure that seals the bag.

Product UPC Lot Number Canyon Bakehouse Everything Bagels 8-53584-00221-8 032220316

Consumers should discard affected product or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may call Flowers’ Consumer Relations Center at 1-866-245-8921. The center is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. EST. Consumers also may contact the center via e-mail by visiting www.flowersfoods.com/contact/consumers.

About Flowers Foods

Headquartered in Thomasville, Ga., Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE: FLO) is one of the largest producers of fresh packaged bakery foods in the United States with 2019 sales of $4.1 billion. Flowers operates bakeries across the country that produce a wide range of bakery products. Learn more at www.flowersfoods.com.

Media Inquiries: www.flowersfoods.com/contact/media-inquiries

Original Press Release