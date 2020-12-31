Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 12.30.20

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Mark Ibele, 65, of Davis, has been reappointed Director of the Office of Tax Appeals, where he has served in that position since 2017. Ibele was Staff Director of the California State Senate Committee on Budget and Fiscal Review from 2013 to 2017, where he served as Deputy Staff Director from 2012 to 2013. He was Principal Consultant for the California State Assembly Committee on Budget from 2010 to 2012, Staff Director and Special Assistant on Financial Research for the Commission on the 21st Century Economy at the California Department of Finance from 2008 to 2010 and a Professional Advisor at the State Board of Equalization from 2006 to 2008. Ibele was Principal Fiscal and Policy Analyst at the Legislative Analyst’s Office from 1998 to 2006 and Senior Research Analyst at the Service Employees International Union from 1993 to 1994. He earned a Doctor of Philosophy degree in public policy and finance from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a Master of Public Policy degree from the University of California, Berkeley. Ibele was confirmed to this position by the Senate in 2018 and the compensation is $204,828. Ibele is a Democrat.

Myriam Bouaziz, 38, of Fairfield, has been appointed Chief Deputy Director of the Office of Tax Appeals. Bouaziz has been Deputy Director of Legislation at the California Office of Tax Appeals since 2018. She was a Consultant and Floor Staff for the Office of California State Senate President pro Tempore Kevin de León from 2017 to 2018. She was a Consultant for the California State Senate from 2014 to 2017, Senior Legislative Assistant in the Office of California State Assemblymember Roger Dickinson from 2011 to 2014 and Programmatic Access Specialist at the San Francisco Mayor’s Office on Disability from 2009 to 2011. Bouaziz was a Case Manager at the Marin Child Care Council from 2007 to 2008. She earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California, Hastings College of the Law. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $180,000. Bouaziz is a Democrat.

Trista H. Woessner-Gonzalez, 50, of Granite Bay, has been appointed Chief Deputy Director at the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration, where she has served as Acting Chief Deputy Director since 2020. Woessner-Gonzalez was Chief of the Tax Policy Bureau at the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration from 2016 to 2020. She held several positions at the California State Board of Equalization from 1992 to 2016, including CROS Business Project Manager, Procurement Manager, Audit and Information Section Supervisor, Tax Policy Division Technical Advisor, Audit Support Unit Supervisor, Audit Support Specialist, Audit Reviewer and Sales and Use Tax Auditor. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $183,564. Woessner-Gonzalez is a Democrat.

Marybel Batjer, 65, of Sacramento, has been reappointed President of the California Public Utilities Commission, where she has served in that position since 2019. Batjer was Secretary of the Government Operations Agency from 2013 to 2019. She was Vice President for Public Policy and Corporate Social Responsibility at Caesars Entertainment Inc. from 2005 to 2013, Cabinet Secretary in the Office of Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger from 2003 to 2005, Chief of Staff in the Office of Nevada Governor Kenny Guinn from 2000 to 2003 and Undersecretary at the California Business, Transportation and Housing Agency from 1997 to 1998. Batjer was Chief Deputy Director of the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing from 1992 to 1997 and Special Assistant to the U.S. Secretary of the Navy from 1989 to 1992. She was a National Security Affairs Special Assistant for President Ronald Reagan and Deputy Executive Secretary for the National Security Council from 1987 to 1989. Batjer was Assistant to the U.S. Secretary of Defense and Deputy Secretary of Defense from 1981 to 1987. She was Director of Political Planning for the National Women’s Political Caucus from 1980 to 1981. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $219,000. Batjer is a Democrat.

Clint Kellum, 37, of Sacramento, has been appointed Chief Deputy Executive Director at the California Infrastructure and Economic Development Bank (IBank). Kellum was Assistant Program Budget Manager at the Department of Finance since 2017, where he held several positions from 2011 to 2017, including Principal Program Budget Analyst III and Principal Program Budget Analyst II, Staff Finance Budget Analyst and Associate Finance Budget Analyst. Kellum held several positions at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation from 2008 to 2011, including Staff Services Manager I, Associate Budget Analyst and Staff Services Analyst. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $158,004. Kellum is registered without party preference.

Edgar L. Gill, 55, of Elk Grove, has been reappointed Senior Deputy Commissioner of the Division of Corporations and Financial Institutions at the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation, where he has served in that role with the former Department of Business Oversight since 2015. Gill was Senior Vice President at U.S. Bank from 2011 to 2015. He was Senior Vice President at Bank of America from 2003 to 2011 and Vice President at Union Bank of California from 1999 to 2003. He was Vice President at Citibank N.A. from 1995 to 1999. Gill was a member of the Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity at the University of California, Davis. Gill was confirmed to this position by the Senate in 2016 and the compensation is $172,008. Gill is a Democrat.

Alexander C. Lawrence Jr., 51, of Inglewood, has been reappointed to the State Bar of California Exam Committee, where he has served since 2014. Lawrence has been Assistant Dean and Director of MBS Admissions at the University of California, Los Angeles since 2012, where he was Executive Director of Riordan Programs from 2004 to 2012. He was a Senior Consultant at Cap Gemini from 1999 to 2004. Lawrence earned a Master of Science degree in electrical engineering from Georgia Tech and a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of California, Los Angeles School of Management. Lawrence is a member of the QueensCare Health Centers Board of Directors. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Lawrence is a Democrat.

Kathleen Crawford, 61, of Walnut Creek, has been appointed to the Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board. Crawford has been Director of Safety and Health at Hensel Phelps Services since 2015. She was Director of Safety and Health Regulatory Affairs at the Associated General Contractors of California from 2010 to 2014. Crawford was Business Unit Safety Director at Turner Construction from 2006 to 2010 and Safety Manager at SKANSKA USA Building from 1999 to 2006. She was Planner of Construction Special Projects at Dominion Semiconductor from 1998 to 1999. She is a member of the American Society of Safety Professionals and the Central Washington University Industry Advisory Council. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Crawford is a Democrat.

David R. Harrison, 48, of Fairfield, has been reappointed to the Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board, where he has served since 2012. Harrison has been Financial Secretary at Operating Engineers Local Union 3 since 2019, where he has held several positions since 2005, including Treasurer, Auditor, District Representative for the Fairfield District, Safety Director, Senior Business Agent for Dredging and Safety and Business Agent for the Fairfield District. He served in the U.S. Army from 1990 to 2000. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Harrison is a Democrat.

Laura Stock, 66, of Berkeley, has been reappointed to the Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board, where she has served since 2012. Stock has been Director of the Labor Occupational Health Program, Center for Occupational and Environmental Health at the University of California, Berkeley since 2013, where she has served in several positions since 1982, including Associate Director and Program Coordinator. She was a Health Educator at the Roxbury Comprehensive Community Health Center from 1980 to 1981 and a Counselor at the Dimock Community Health Center from 1977 to 1980. Stock is a member of the American Public Health Association and the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health’s National Occupational Research Agenda, Healthcare and Social Assistance Sector and Healthy Work Design Councils. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Stock is a Democrat.

