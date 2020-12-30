Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Benefits Extended for Families of Frontline Government Workers

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced he is signing an Executive Order to extend the requirement that death benefits be paid out to families of frontline government workers for an additional 30 days. The legislation providing these benefits, signed by the Governor in May (Chapter 89 of the Laws of 2020), would otherwise expire on December 31. The Governor also announced that more than 200,000 New Yorkers have now been vaccinated with the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and beginning next week, New York will open vaccination criteria to ambulatory care health workers and public-facing public health workers, including those administering COVID-19 tests.

 

"The vaccine is the weapon that will win the war, but it can't be done overnight and our actions will determine how fast we can reach the light at the end of the tunnel," Governor Cuomo said. "Yes, we are getting the vaccine out as quickly as possible, and yes, we're doing everything we can to slow the spread, but we also need to find ways to start reopening businesses through the use of testing. That is the smartest way forward and that's what we're trying to explore. In the meantime, there is one message New Yorkers should remember as we approach the close of the holiday season - celebrating smart stops shutdowns. If we stay smart, stay tough and take the steps we know help stop the spread, we will get through this."

 

Today's data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported - 154,949
  • Total Positive - 13,422
  • Percent Positive - 8.66%
  • Patient Hospitalization - 7,892 (+78)
  • Patients Newly Admitted - 1,106
  • Hospital Counties - 55
  • Number ICU - 1,250 (+26)
  • Number ICU with Intubation - 702 (-9)
  • Total Discharges - 101,295 (+853)
  • Deaths - 144
  • Total Deaths - 29,905

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region's population, is as follows:

 

Region

COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region

COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population

Percent of Hospital Beds Available in Region (7-Day Avg)

Capital Region

404

0.04%

26%

Central New York

404

0.05%

22%

Finger Lakes

959

0.08%

34%

Long Island

1,384

0.05%

26%

Mid-Hudson

906

0.04%

35%

Mohawk Valley

273

0.06%

26%

New York City

2,772

0.03%

31%

North Country

74

0.02%

40%

Southern Tier

196

0.03%

45%

Western New York

520

0.04%

34%

Statewide

7,892

0.04%

31%

 

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

 

Region

Total ICU Beds in Region

Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region

Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)

Capital Region

216

187

19%

Central New York

267

203

27%

Finger Lakes

397

289

29%

Long Island

778

588

24%

Mid-Hudson

684

430

41%

Mohawk Valley

126

102

25%

New York City

2,469

1,802

29%

North Country

55

35

43%

Southern Tier

125

81

39%

Western New York

545

337

42%

NYS TOTAL

5,662

4,054

31%

     

Yesterday, 154,949 test results were reported to New York State, and 8.66 percent were positive. Each region's 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

  

REGION

SUNDAY

MONDAY

TUESDAY

Capital Region

8.48%

8.60%

9.09%

Central New York

6.69%

7.00%

7.29%

Finger Lakes

8.55%

8.66%

8.80%

Long Island

6.70%

6.85%

7.49%

Mid-Hudson

6.29%

6.33%

6.68%

Mohawk Valley

9.26%

9.11%

9.36%

New York City

4.82%

4.96%

5.28%

North Country

6.88%

7.24%

7.46%

Southern Tier

3.37%

4.12%

4.05%

Western New York

6.43%

6.53%

6.82%

Statewide

5.90%

6.06%

6.43%

 

Each New York City borough's 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

  

BOROUGH

SUNDAY

MONDAY

TUESDAY

Bronx

5.71%

5.87%

6.26%

Brooklyn

5.00%

5.12%

5.44%

Manhattan

2.83%

2.86%

3.05%

Queens

5.68%

5.83%

6.16%

Staten Island

6.03%

6.19%

6.57%

 

Of the 957,412 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

  

County

Total Positive

New Positive

Albany

11,333

221

Allegany

1,782

20

Broome

8,004

149

Cattaraugus

2,437

65

Cayuga

2,742

87

Chautauqua

3,404

67

Chemung

4,448

59

Chenango

1,179

19

Clinton

1,050

22

Columbia

1,579

13

Cortland

2,017

31

Delaware

691

16

Dutchess

11,869

149

Erie

40,585

329

Essex

554

17

Franklin

734

5

Fulton

1,258

14

Genesee

2,584

33

Greene

1,260

46

Hamilton

100

1

Herkimer

2,049

69

Jefferson

1,729

62

Lewis

857

16

Livingston

1,811

33

Madison

2,240

54

Monroe

33,059

602

Montgomery

1,282

9

Nassau

86,296

1,273

Niagara

8,241

127

NYC

420,067

4,710

Oneida

11,803

361

Onondaga

20,658

380

Ontario

3,162

89

Orange

23,019

336

Orleans

1,324

65

Oswego

3,343

79

Otsego

1,181

23

Putnam

4,750

106

Rensselaer

4,133

118

Rockland

27,193

267

Saratoga

5,413

145

Schenectady

5,732

124

Schoharie

542

15

Schuyler

515

11

Seneca

761

13

St. Lawrence

2,011

63

Steuben

3,323

73

Suffolk

94,041

1,650

Sullivan

3,073

59

Tioga

1,655

25

Tompkins

2,033

40

Ulster

5,572

74

Warren

1,141

47

Washington

805

30

Wayne

2,477

81

Westchester

68,702

771

Wyoming

1,321

44

Yates

488

15

 

Yesterday, 144 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 29,905. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

  

Deaths by County of Residence

County

New Deaths

Albany

1

Bronx

8

Cayuga

4

Chautauqua

1

Chemung

2

Chenango

2

Clinton

1

Dutchess

1

Erie

20

Fulton

3

Genesee

5

Herkimer

1

Jefferson

2

Kings

10

Madison

1

Manhattan

3

Monroe

10

Montgomery

1

Nassau

7

Niagara

1

Oneida

1

Onondaga

10

Orange

3

Oswego

2

Queens

9

Rensselaer

3

Richmond

6

Rockland

3

Schenectady

2

Seneca

1

Suffolk

11

Tompkins

1

Wayne

1

Westchester

5

Wyoming

2

