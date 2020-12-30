Benefits Extended for Families of Frontline Government Workers

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced he is signing an Executive Order to extend the requirement that death benefits be paid out to families of frontline government workers for an additional 30 days. The legislation providing these benefits, signed by the Governor in May (Chapter 89 of the Laws of 2020), would otherwise expire on December 31. The Governor also announced that more than 200,000 New Yorkers have now been vaccinated with the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and beginning next week, New York will open vaccination criteria to ambulatory care health workers and public-facing public health workers, including those administering COVID-19 tests.

"The vaccine is the weapon that will win the war, but it can't be done overnight and our actions will determine how fast we can reach the light at the end of the tunnel," Governor Cuomo said. "Yes, we are getting the vaccine out as quickly as possible, and yes, we're doing everything we can to slow the spread, but we also need to find ways to start reopening businesses through the use of testing. That is the smartest way forward and that's what we're trying to explore. In the meantime, there is one message New Yorkers should remember as we approach the close of the holiday season - celebrating smart stops shutdowns. If we stay smart, stay tough and take the steps we know help stop the spread, we will get through this."

Today's data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported - 154,949

- 154,949 Total Positive - 13,422

- 13,422 Percent Positive - 8.66%

- 8.66% Patient Hospitalization - 7,892 (+78)

- 7,892 (+78) Patients Newly Admitted - 1,106

- 1,106 Hospital Counties - 55

- 55 Number ICU - 1,250 (+26)

- 1,250 (+26) Number ICU with Intubation - 702 (-9)

- 702 (-9) Total Discharges - 101,295 (+853)

- 101,295 (+853) Deaths - 144

- 144 Total Deaths - 29,905

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region's population, is as follows:

Region COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population Percent of Hospital Beds Available in Region (7-Day Avg) Capital Region 404 0.04% 26% Central New York 404 0.05% 22% Finger Lakes 959 0.08% 34% Long Island 1,384 0.05% 26% Mid-Hudson 906 0.04% 35% Mohawk Valley 273 0.06% 26% New York City 2,772 0.03% 31% North Country 74 0.02% 40% Southern Tier 196 0.03% 45% Western New York 520 0.04% 34% Statewide 7,892 0.04% 31%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

Region Total ICU Beds in Region Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg) Capital Region 216 187 19% Central New York 267 203 27% Finger Lakes 397 289 29% Long Island 778 588 24% Mid-Hudson 684 430 41% Mohawk Valley 126 102 25% New York City 2,469 1,802 29% North Country 55 35 43% Southern Tier 125 81 39% Western New York 545 337 42% NYS TOTAL 5,662 4,054 31%

Yesterday, 154,949 test results were reported to New York State, and 8.66 percent were positive. Each region's 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION SUNDAY MONDAY TUESDAY Capital Region 8.48% 8.60% 9.09% Central New York 6.69% 7.00% 7.29% Finger Lakes 8.55% 8.66% 8.80% Long Island 6.70% 6.85% 7.49% Mid-Hudson 6.29% 6.33% 6.68% Mohawk Valley 9.26% 9.11% 9.36% New York City 4.82% 4.96% 5.28% North Country 6.88% 7.24% 7.46% Southern Tier 3.37% 4.12% 4.05% Western New York 6.43% 6.53% 6.82% Statewide 5.90% 6.06% 6.43%

Each New York City borough's 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH SUNDAY MONDAY TUESDAY Bronx 5.71% 5.87% 6.26% Brooklyn 5.00% 5.12% 5.44% Manhattan 2.83% 2.86% 3.05% Queens 5.68% 5.83% 6.16% Staten Island 6.03% 6.19% 6.57%

Of the 957,412 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 11,333 221 Allegany 1,782 20 Broome 8,004 149 Cattaraugus 2,437 65 Cayuga 2,742 87 Chautauqua 3,404 67 Chemung 4,448 59 Chenango 1,179 19 Clinton 1,050 22 Columbia 1,579 13 Cortland 2,017 31 Delaware 691 16 Dutchess 11,869 149 Erie 40,585 329 Essex 554 17 Franklin 734 5 Fulton 1,258 14 Genesee 2,584 33 Greene 1,260 46 Hamilton 100 1 Herkimer 2,049 69 Jefferson 1,729 62 Lewis 857 16 Livingston 1,811 33 Madison 2,240 54 Monroe 33,059 602 Montgomery 1,282 9 Nassau 86,296 1,273 Niagara 8,241 127 NYC 420,067 4,710 Oneida 11,803 361 Onondaga 20,658 380 Ontario 3,162 89 Orange 23,019 336 Orleans 1,324 65 Oswego 3,343 79 Otsego 1,181 23 Putnam 4,750 106 Rensselaer 4,133 118 Rockland 27,193 267 Saratoga 5,413 145 Schenectady 5,732 124 Schoharie 542 15 Schuyler 515 11 Seneca 761 13 St. Lawrence 2,011 63 Steuben 3,323 73 Suffolk 94,041 1,650 Sullivan 3,073 59 Tioga 1,655 25 Tompkins 2,033 40 Ulster 5,572 74 Warren 1,141 47 Washington 805 30 Wayne 2,477 81 Westchester 68,702 771 Wyoming 1,321 44 Yates 488 15

Yesterday, 144 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 29,905. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: