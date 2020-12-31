Philanthropist Irina Ball Miami highlights a number of opportunities open to individuals looking to lend their support in an effort to help feed those in need.

MIAMI, FL, USA, December 31, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- From volunteering time and preparing meals to transporting and delivering food and other supplies to those in need, a wide range of opportunities exists for individuals wishing to help feed the homeless. A philanthropist and successful businesswoman based in southeastern Florida, Irina Ball, Miami based , offers a closer look at the topic."I've always believed in supporting the community and, quite often, this begins with helping to feed the homeless," explains finance sector professional and philanthropist Irina Ball, speaking from her office in Miami, Florida.Among the best and most straightforward ways in which an individual can help to feed the homeless is by supporting local soup kitchens or other organizations that provide meals to vulnerable members of the community on a regular basis, according to Irina Ball, Miami. "You can volunteer either your time or food and other produce or supplies to any number of local soup kitchens or associated nonprofit initiatives," says Irina, "established to regularly help feed the homeless."Irina Ball advises calling such organizations, asking to speak to a manager, and then volunteering either time or supplies as needed. "If you're an adept cook," she goes on, "you may be able to help with the preparation of meals, which is a role that's often very much appreciated by those who run such initiatives."Individuals may also volunteer to help with sorting stock and filling shelves, and packing food products and other supplies for distribution to those on the streets, Irina Ball Miami explains . Similarly, those with their own transport can further offer to help with deliveries, the Miami-based professional and philanthropist reports."A plethora of other opportunities are out there, too," Irina Ball continues. "These range from helping to spread awareness of homelessness and food insecurity," she adds, "to donating directly to assist with the financial costs tied to running a soup kitchen or other similar organization beyond the generous provision of time, food, and other supplies."Philanthropist Irina Ball Miami is an international financial consultant. Born in the Central and South American Republic of Panama, beyond her work in finance, businesswoman and philanthropist Irina Ball has contributed extensively toward a wealth of incredible causes. Causes backed by Irina Ball range from local soup kitchens and community projects in her current home city of Miami, Florida, to independent housing initiatives for homeless children across North, Central, and South America.Projects and initiatives supported by Irina Ball Miami resident have resulted in the successful construction of numerous schools, hospitals, and other critical pieces of infrastructure, often in areas where these vital local institutions are the most desperately needed. Outside of her professional and philanthropic endeavors, Panama-born Irina Ball is a keen swimmer and enjoys spending time with her family and friends.