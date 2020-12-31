Wyoming Game and Fish Commission to hold public teleconference Jan. 5

The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission will hold a public meeting at 9:30 a.m

Cheyenne - The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission will hold a public meeting at 9:30 a.m. Jan. 5, 2021 by telephone. The Commission will be asked to vote to select a general contractor for construction of the Cody Regional Office.

To participate in the public meeting call 877-278-2734 and enter 631260. The full agenda and other meeting material are available on the Commission webpage.

(Sara DiRienzo (sara.dirienzo@wyo.gov))

