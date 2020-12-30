Governor Newsom Issues Executive Order to Support Communities Recovering from Wildfires 12.30.20

Published: Dec 30, 2020

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued an executive order to further assist communities across the state recovering from devastating wildfires dating back to 2017. The order extends the state’s prohibition on price gouging for Butte, Los Angeles, Mendocino, Napa, Sonoma and Ventura counties.

