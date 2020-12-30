Best New Smile Solutions for the New Year From Dr. Michael Krochak
Dr. Michael Krochak on Best New Smile Solutions for the New YearNEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITES STATES, December 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Year’s Resolution season has almost arrived, and New York City dentist, Dr. Michael Krochak, is positioning himself as the answer to those looking to improve their smile for 2021.
With over 30 years of impeccable experience in Manhattan, Krochak currently operates NYC Smile Spa, an innovative practice specializing in general, cosmetic, and implant dentistry, with an added emphasis on treating dental phobia.
Dental phobia accounts for up to 15% of the reasons that patients postpone dental visits and procedures, meaning that almost 40 million Americans are so afraid of the dentist chair that they avoid it outright. These appointment gaps can result in complex dental issues, however, Dr. Michael Krochak and his Smile Spa staff are determined to ensure that nothing stands in the way of a winning smile.
Dr. Michael Krochak’s Suggestions for Maintaining Your Winning Smile
Krochak is adamant that there are many solutions available to patients for keeping their smiles satisfactory, both outwardly and inwardly, heading into the new year.
At NYC Smile Spa, Dr. Krochak and his team specialize in teeth whitening, cosmetic reshaping, porcelain veneers, fillings, crowns, gum lifts, Invisalign orthodontic treatment, Botox and so much more.
At home, Dr. Krochak recommends brushing at least twice a day, flossing at least once per day, and trying to eat as healthy as possible, limiting snacking from stress and boredom. According to Krochak, “snacking can lead to [a myriad of dental issues], and a compromised ability to eat can adversely affect personal [nutritional status], which, in turn, can cause or aggravate multiple medical conditions.”
Don’t Stress Your Dental Health Over Pandemic Concerns
Americans are under enough stress due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so Krochak believes that simply being able to smile confidently can carry so much more weight.
This belief is not unfounded. According to an American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry national survey, “92% of Americans believe an attractive smile is an important social asset, 85% believe an unattractive smile makes a person less appealing to the opposite sex, 74% believe an unattractive smile can hurt a person's chances for career success and 50% are not satisfied with the appearance of their own smile.”
Without regular dental care, patients are at higher risk for disease and discomfort, including poor and infected gums, teeth loss, speech affectations, and more, and, according to Dr. Krochak, insecurity about smiles can undermine self-confidence.
Confidently Enter the New Year With a Beautiful Smile
Dr. Michael Krochak believes that everyone deserves to have a great smile, and that is why he encourages regular checkups into the new year. At NYC Smile Spa, most cleanings are gently administered with fine hand instruments, as opposed to an ultrasonic scaler that often misses many surfaces, and each appointment is accompanied by an oral cancer screening, with any suspicious areas noted for follow-up.
NYC Smile Spa is located in Manhattan at 30 E 60th Street, Suite 1200, and is maintaining limited hours and staff, as well as socially distanced accommodations, to put patients’ minds at ease during this difficult period. Besides standard sterilization and disinfection protocols, Smile Spa is also disinfecting common surfaces such as doorknobs, closet handles, coffee machines, etc. throughout the day to maintain a safe environment. For more information, contact Dr. Michael Krochak at drk@nycsmilespa.com, or (212) 838-2900.
