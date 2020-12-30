Senator-Elect Amanda M. Cappelletti Announces Over $375,000 in Grants to Montgomery and Delaware County Projects for Local Water Clean Up

NORRISTOWN, PA − December 30, 2020 − Senator-Elect Amanda M. Cappelletti (D-17) announced $399,597 in grant funding for local water clean up projects in Montgomery and Delaware Counties. This announcement comes from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) statement earlier today that 24 projects to clean up waters in the state’s Southeast region have been selected to collectively receive more than $4.9 million in funding through DEP’s Growing Greener program.

“I’m glad to hear that these funds are being spread out across the Commonwealth. To beat climate change, we need to work together,” said Cappelletti. “Here in Montgomery and Delaware Counties, these grants will go to three projects that focus on improving our water systems and cleaning up local water ways. I’m excited to see their success.”

Growing Greener is the largest single investment of state funds in Pennsylvania’s history to address Pennsylvania’s critical environmental concerns of the 21st century. The investment has successfully addressed the backlog of farmland-preservation projects statewide, protects open space, eliminates the maintenance backlog in state parks, cleans up abandoned mines and restores watersheds, provides funds for recreational trails and local parks, helps communities address land use, and provides new and upgraded water and sewer systems.

The projects awarded funding in Montgomery and Delaware County include:

Delaware County (1):

Delaware County Conservation District, Conservation Planting Trailer, $11,285

Montgomery County (2):

East Norriton Township, Kimberly Drive Basin Retrofit, $203,352

Lower Merion Conservancy, Growing Greener Streets, $184,960

