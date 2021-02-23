Missouri US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Recommends Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste to a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma Anywhere in Missouri or their Family-Compensation Might Exceed $1,000,000

"The Advocate recommends attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste for a Navy Veteran in Missouri who has just learned they have mesothelioma. For direct access to Erik call 800-714-0303.” — Missouri US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

The Missouri US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate recommends attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste for a Navy Veteran in Missouri who has just learned they have mesothelioma. Erik Karst is one of the nation's most capable mesothelioma attorneys and he and his colleagues at Karst von Oiste have been assisting Navy Veterans and people with mesothelioma for decades.

The Advocate says, "Because of the Coronavius 2020 might go down as the worst year for mesothelioma compensation in two decades. Because the Coronavirus and mesothelioma have so many similar symptoms-we are certain hundreds of people who had mesothelioma were misdiagnosed with the Coronavirus. If your husband or dad is a Navy Veteran and he had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy prior to 1982-please tell his treating physicians about his asbestos exposure-if he is now in the hospital with what they are calling the Coronavirus. Mesothelioma compensation for a Navy Veteran might exceed a million dollars. There is no compensation for the Coronavirus that we are aware of." https://Missouri.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The Missouri US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate offers their free services to US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma in Kansas City, St. Louis, Independence, Columbia, Lee’s Summit, O’Fallon, St. Joseph or anywhere in Missouri. https://Missouri.USNavyMesothelioma.Com

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Missouri the Missouri US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate strongly recommends the following heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at each hospital:

*Barnes Jewish Hospital Saint Louis, Missouri: https://www.barnesjewish.org

*Saint Louis University Cancer Center Saint Louis, Missouri: Saint Louis University Cancer: https://www.slucare.edu

About one third of all US citizens diagnosed with mesothelioma each year are Veterans of the US Navy. Before a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family retain the services of a lawyer or law firm, they are urged to call the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate anytime at 800-714-0303. https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.