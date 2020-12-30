Garden County Schools | Nebraska Department of Education

Garden County Schools received a $16,443 grant.

Sites Garden County Elementary School in Oshkosh

Partners Garden County Extension

Project Focus Areas Agricultural literacy, STEAM—science, technology, engineering, art, mathematics

Project Overview STEAM Club included topics to allow youth to expand their knowledge by engaging in a variety of projects throughout the school year which they shared at Family Fun Nights and the Garden County Fair. Age appropriate activities were provided by alternating K-2 and grades 3-5 sessions monthly. Activities in the 2017-18 school year focused primarily on technology and robotics. In the 2018-19 school year the activities centered around wearable technology, electricity, rocketry and agriculture. The school garden was a success in 2018 and students sampled beans, peas, carrots, tomatoes and watermelon straight from the garden, in addition to donating 40 pounds of carrots to the local food pantry. Attendance in the afterschool program increased.