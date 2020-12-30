MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

December 21, 2020 to December 27, 2020

(Washington, DC) – Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to recover and investigate illegal firearms in Washington D.C. In addition to our patrol officers, the Department has specialized units—such as the Gun Recovery Unit (GRU), Narcotics Enforcement Unit (NEU), and Crime Suppression Teams (CSTs)—who work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, December 21, 2020, through Monday, December 28, 2020, MPD detectives and officers recovered 48 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Tuesday, December 22, 2020

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 300 block of 50th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Nathaniel Cooper, of Southeast, D.C., for Felon in Possession, Carrying a Pistol without a License – Gun Free Zone, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Unlawful Possession of Ammunition. CCN: 20-180-937

A Ruger SR40c .40 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1500 block of F Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 36-year-old Shawn Michael Beason, of Indian Head, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 20-181-121

A Desert Eagle 9mm caliber handgun and a Ruger P-94 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 1200 block of Sumner Road, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 34-year-old Jerred Joseph Brisco, of Southeast, D.C., 27-year-old Jashua Johnson, of Southeast, D.C., and 32-year-old Julio Cesar Solano, of Adelphi, MD, for Felon in Possession, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Carrying a Pistol without a License – Gun Free Zone, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Felon in Possession, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 20-181-125

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of Sumner Road, Southeast. CCN: 20-181-145

A Ruger 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 300 block of 37th Street, Southeast. CCN: 20-181-146

A Springfield Armory XD 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4300 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Corey Jamal Alston, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle. CCN: 20-181-238

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun, a Glock 36 .45 caliber handgun, and a DPMS Panther Arms SBR AR-15 style airsoft pistol were recovered in the 3000 block of 30th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 34-year-old Myeshia Mitchell, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Obliterate, Remove, Change, or Alter the Serial Number of a Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 20-181-294

A Beretta Pietro 22 .22 caliber revolver was recovered in the 100 block of 36th Street, Northeast. CCN: 20-181-325

Wednesday, December 23, 2020

A Daisy 4.5mm caliber BB gun was recovered in the 1600 block of Good Hope Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 41-year-old Lavoz Abney, Jr., of Southeast, D.C., for Possession of a BB gun. CCN: 20-181-550

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun, a Ruger P90 .45 caliber handgun, and a Kel-Tec P-11 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 1000 block of 13th Street, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 26-year-old William Anthony Foster, Jr., of Southeast, D.C., and 27-year-old Raymond Davon Benson, of Southwest, D.C., for Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, and Unlawful Possession of Liquid PCP. CCN: 20-181-679

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 3700 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old John Thomas Parker, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Contempt – Condition of Release Violation, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 20-181-684

A Beretta Pietro .32 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4600 block of Livingston Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Antonio Cotton, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 20-181-773

A Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1600 block of Morris Road, Southeast. CCN: 20-181-839

Thursday, December 24, 2020

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1600 block of Kenilworth Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 20-181-917

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of 6th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Keondre Robert Lee Reel, of Northeast, D.C., for Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Carrying a Pistol, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Flee Law Enforcement Officer, and National Firearms Act. CCN: 20-181-954

A Star 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Vermont Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 20-182-020

Friday, December 25, 2020

A KWC M92Fs 4.5mm caliber BB gun was recovered in the 3900 block of South Capitol Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Necho Jerome Taylor, of Mount Rainer, MD, for Possession of a BB gun, Threat to Kidnap or Injure a Person, and Parole Violation. CCN: 20-182-331

A Marksman Repeater BB gun and a Spikes Tactical ST-15 .223 caliber assault rifle were recovered in the 3300 block of E Street, Southeast. CCN: 20-182-372

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 4200 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Jermaine Yancy, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Receive/Possess a Firearm having an Obliterated/Removed/Altered Serial Number, and Firearms Possessed by Convicted Felons. CCN: 20-182-512

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 5300 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 20-182-631

Saturday, December 26, 2020

A CZ P-07 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 100 block of 35th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Daquan Boots, of Capitol Heights, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession/Transfer of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, and Receiving Stolen Property. CCN: 20-182-718

Sunday, December 27, 2020

A Glenfield Richardson 60 .22 caliber rifle was recovered in the 1900 block of Capitol Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 20-182-947

A Ruger P-95 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 700 block of 16th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Lionell Ward, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, Alter the Identification Marks of a Weapon, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, and Introduce Contraband into a Penal Institution. CCN: 20-183-087

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 3900 block of South Capitol Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 34-year-old Omar Don Moore, of Southeast, D.C., for Felon in Possession, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, and Theft. CCN: 20-183-142

An Amadeo Rossi .38 caliber revolver was recovered in the 3100 block of 14th Street, Northwest. CCN: 20-183-192

A Taurus G2S 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 5000 block of Call Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Turell Campbell, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without License, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Fleeing from Law Enforcement Officer in a Motor Vehicle, Leaving After Colliding, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 20-183-220

A Diamondback 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 100 block of Wayne Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Jordan Denise Hill, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Simple Assault. CCN: 20-183-225

Monday, December 28, 2020

A Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 200 block of Newcomb Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Rico Stewart, of Temple Hills, MD, for Destruction of Property, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Fugitive from Justice. CCN: 20-183-411

A Remington R51 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 5300 block of Clay Terrace, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 38-year-old Gregory Lamont York, of Myrtle Beach, S.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance. CCN: 20-183-587

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of 22nd Street, Northwest. CCN: 20-183-658