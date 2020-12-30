Arrest Made in a Homicide: 1400 Block of Howard Road, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on Monday, November 9, 2020, in the 1400 Block of Howard Road, Southeast.

At approximately 8:55 am, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult male, in a vehicle, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment of life threatening injuries.

On Tuesday, November 10. 2020, the decedent succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 25 year-old Martez Jackson, of District Heights, MD.

On Wednesday, December 30, 2020, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force (CARFTF) arrested 28 year-old Steven Rodgers, of Southeast, DC. He has been charged with Second Degree Murder While Armed.

At the time of his arrest, Rodgers was under supervision with the Pretrial Services Agency for the District of Columbia. He has several prior arrests including Assault on a Police Officer, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Robbery, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, and Receiving Stolen Property.