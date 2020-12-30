Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Secretary of State’s Downtown Nashville Offices Closed Monday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Due to state building closures in Davidson County from AT&T outages resulting from the Nashville explosion the downtown Nashville offices will not be open.

Customers may contact our divisions by email, including:  

 

 

 

 

 

If state buildings remain closed on Wednesday, Dec. 30, customers may drop off business filings at 312 Rosa L. Parks Blvd., Nashville, Tenn., between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Those filings will be processed once the office reopens and will be dated Dec. 30, 2020.

 

Visit our website, sos.tn.gov, for further closure updates and information.

