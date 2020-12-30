Secretary of State’s Office Provides Temporary Drop-Off and Same-Day Business Filings Due to State Building Closures

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Secretary of State’s Division of Business Services will provide customers with the temporary options of dropping-off or same-day processing of their business filings on Wednesday, Dec. 30.

The curbside drop-off service will be offered at the Tennessee Tower at 312 Rosa L. Parks Blvd., Nashville, Tenn., between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Those filings will be processed once the office reopens and will be dated Dec. 30, 2020.

For customers needing business filings processed on December 30, we have a temporary filing office in Clarksville. The office is located at 1753 Alpine Drive and will be open from noon until 3:30 p.m. for same-day document filings.

“We know the end of the year can be stressful for businesses,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “Our team is committed to serving our customers despite unforeseen state building closures.”

As a result of several state building closures in Davidson County due to technology outages, the Secretary of State’s downtown Nashville offices will remain closed Wednesday, Dec. 30. Customers can also contact the business services division at: