United Country Real Estate Announces Partnership with Xpedition Enterprises

/EIN News/ -- Kansas City, Mo., Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Country Real Estate, the nation’s leader in land, hunting land and recreational land sales, announced the new partnership with Xpedition Enterprises, one of the fastest-growing brands in the outdoor space.

“We are very excited to be joining forces with one of the most innovative and leading companies in the hunting space and working together with their expert real estate team to bring even more value to lifestyle and hunting land clients. The partnership ensures expert real estate services for all of our clients day one,” said Mike Duffy, president of United Country Real Estate.

United Country affiliates sell more than $1 billion in land, recreational properties and hunting land each year and has a combined network of more than 5,000 agents nationwide, making it the largest land seller in the U.S. The team also leverages both the UC Hunting Properties and Realtree United Country Hunting Properties programs specifically to provide unmatched hunting property services.

The new partnership with Xpedition Land Management will offer real estate clients extended services to develop and maintain recreational properties. Services offered consist of a total plan to include control burns, feed programs, crop rotation, food plot management, habitat improvement, herd management, and more to transform and improve hunting property.

“Our vision with this partnership is to work side by side with United Country and Realtree United Country Hunting Properties and their team of dedicated Realtree Land Pro’s to promote available properties to buyers, then help manage those properties for the maximum benefit of the landowner,” said Bill Harris, Xpedition Enterprises vice president of business development.

Xpedition Enterprises is family of brands including Xpedition Archery, Viking Series Crossbows, Element Outdoors Clothing, Xpedition Outdoor Marketing, Xpedition Land Management and Realtree’s “The Given Right” TV show.

For more information about United Country Real Estate, visit www.UnitedCountry.com. For more information about Xpedition Enterprises, visit www.Xpedition.com.

About United Country Real Estate

United Country Real Estate – is the leading, fully integrated network of conventional and auction real estate professionals. The company has been an innovator in lifestyle and country real estate marketing since 1925. United Country’s combined network supports more than 500 offices and 5,000 real estate professionals across four continents, with a unique, comprehensive marketing program that includes the highest ranked and largest portfolios of specialty property marketing websites, the largest real estate marketing Services Company, an extensive buyer database of nearly one million opt-in buyers and exclusive national advertising of properties. No one knows the country like we do.

Attachment

Angela Smith United Country Real Estate 816-420-6200 pr@unitedcountry.com