Canada geese shot and left to waste in Minidoka County

Fish and Game officers received a report on Tuesday December 29, 2020 of nine Canada geese that had been dumped and left to waste along the Snake River in Minidoka County. All geese were intact when found with no meat taken.

According to Senior Conservation Officer Aaron Andruska the geese were likely dumped along the Snake River either the evening of December 28 or early on December 29, 2020.

“Taking game animals for the thrill of the kill, only to waste them is completely unacceptable behavior” said Andruska, “poaching of any kind only takes these resources away from Idahoans who legally hunt and fish in Idaho.”

The geese were found off of 200 North on the north bank of the Snake River in Minidoka County, west of Minidoka Dam at the old Jackson bridge location.

Officer Andruska encourages anyone with information about this case of wasteful destruction to provide this information to Fish and Game. Confidential reporting can be done several ways and can result in a reward for information leading to the conviction of the individual or individuals involved in this case. The Department relies on the public's help to provide critical information by reporting suspicious activity related to wildlife crimes in Idaho.

Reports can be called into the Citizens Against Poaching (CAP) hotline, 24-hours a day at 1-800-632-5999 or reports can be filed online at the CAP webpage. Information can also be given directly to Officer Aaron Andruska at (208) 539-4410, or by calling the Magic Valley Regional Office at (208) 324-4359.